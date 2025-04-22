City of Winchester worries about quality-of-life amenities following property tax changes

WINCHESTER, Ind. — From homeowners to cities and towns across Indiana, residents are trying to navigate the implications of property tax changes signed into law by Governor Braun last week.

In the small city of Winchester, residents take great pride in their quality-of-life. Attractions such as the disc golf course and the local pool are staples in the community, but with SEA 1 now signed in to law there are concerns about the future of such amenities.

"We were just recently able to bring a splash pad to this county and this city," said Shean Bosworth, a Winchester resident and city employee. "You know, are we going to be able to operate that? Now we are probably going to struggle to even operate the pool."

Shean Bosworth manages three departments in Winchester: parks, streets, and sanitation. He returned to his hometown out of love for the community. He recently bought a new home and has concerns about how property taxes will impact he and his families budget.

"We are kind of on a fixed income and purchasing a new house this time of the year and the way everything is going, yeah, it's kind of scary," Bosworth added.

Mayor Bob McCoy shares these concerns, particularly about Community Crossing Grants—funds allocated for infrastructure projects. He worries that the city will struggle to provide the required matching amount to qualify for these vital grants.

Next year, McCoy forecasts that the town will lose $200,000 in revenue due to reduced property taxes. By 2028, that gap could widen to nearly half a million dollars. The mayor is particularly worried about retaining first responders and city employees if they are forced to change the health insurance they provide.

"They may not make great money, but the insurance is a big thing for families, and it makes them want to stay and be proud of their job. When we start messing with that, we are gonna have employees say you know I can go to the factory and make good money, go home and not have people call me in the middle of the night—not wake me up in this storm," McCoy explained.

The uncertainty and confusion created by the new legislation have left residents like Bosworth questioning their community's future.

"Are we going to have to go an hour and a half to get to Indianapolis just to enjoy some of this stuff now, or are we going to be able to use our resources here, or are you going to take them from us? That’s my question," Bosworth said.

Winchester said they are still sorting through all the new law will impact them. Especially as they continue to rebuild form a 2024 tornado that destroyed a portion of their community. They hope lawmakers will go back to the drawing board.