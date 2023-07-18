City opens hiring portal for new prosecuting attorney positions

INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, Mayor Joe Hogsett, United States Attorney Zachary Myers and IMPD Chief Randall Taylor held a meeting to highlight the upcoming addition of three Special Assistant United States Attorney (SAUSA) positions to help crack down on violent crimes in Indiana.

The job of the three new hires will be to identify, investigate and prosecute violent crimes in Marion County at the federal level.

“With federal authority, these attorneys can help bring federal-sized consequences down onto those who are responsible for selling and using the illicit guns that fuel so much of Indy’s violence,” said Mayor Hogsett. “In effect, this can choke out the access points where criminals buy their firearms, further reducing the rate of violent crime in our city.”

By adding the positions, violent criminal will face further investigation on federal levels.

In particular, the attorneys’ caseloads will focus on serious federal violent crimes, repeat violent offenders, violations of federal firearms statutes (particularly the illegal funneling of firearms into the hands of criminals), and unlawful use of the emerging firearms technologies that accelerate the danger of gun violence to the public.

“Federal prosecution of the drivers of violence has an important impact in our community,” said U.S. Attorney Myers. “This partnership will allow us to expand the our office’s work to investigate and prosecute violent criminals, gun traffickers, and illegally armed individuals who pose the greatest risk to our neighbors.”

The SAUSAs will be hired by the City’s Office of Corporation Counsel and then detailed to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana. The attorneys will be full-time employees of the City of Indianapolis and will report to the Corporation Counsel.

Funding for the positions was approved unanimously by the City-County Council on July 10.

Applicants can apply here.