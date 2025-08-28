City pushes Towne & Terrace demolition toward 2026 completion

INDIANAPOLIS — The City of Indianapolis says it expects to have the entire Towne & Terrace housing complex demolished by early 2026, marking the end of a long, troubled chapter on the city’s east side. Now, neighbors and community leaders are turning their attention to what comes next.

“It looks like trash. It looks like disgust,” said longtime east side resident Natalie Woods, watching demolition crews tear down what’s left of the property. “Finally, but I feel like it’s taken a long time to make something happen.”

The city began its demolition work in April 2023. Since then, crews from Denney Excavating, working under the Department of Business and Neighborhood Services, have removed 11 buildings this month alone and will continue as asbestos remediation is completed. The final phase will include clearing all foundations, grading, seeding and removing hazardous trees and vegetation.

Once complete, the vast site, originally home to more than 30 buildings, will be maintained by the Department of Metropolitan Development (DMD). DMD has already conducted cleanups to curb illegal dumping and installed barricades in an effort to deter future incidents. Still, they note that keeping such a large demolition site entirely free of debris is a challenge.

Community leaders like Dee Ross say tearing the buildings down isn’t enough — they want a concrete plan for the site’s future.

“We do not have a plan, and I am afraid to see what has transpired with other vacant properties, like the Oaktree Apartments,” Ross said. “It happened to Towne & Terrace, and we need a plan.”

City officials say they will form a redevelopment advisory committee made up of community stakeholders, city-county agencies, and other relevant groups to help decide the site’s future.

According to the DMD, the city’s existing comprehensive plan that covers the Towne & Terrace land was updated in 2018. It recommends 15 units of housing per acre, along with space for retail and churches. That plan won’t be finalized until 2026.

For east side residents, the hope is that this redevelopment can restore the community’s sense of pride.

“Help save the east side,” Woods said. “Make it a proud east side again. It used to be a thriving place. Let’s get it back to where it was.”