INDIANAPOLIS — The City of Indianapolis will open the Washington Park Family Center as an overnight warming center due to an extreme wind chill forecast for Central Indiana next week.

Washington Park Family Center will be open from Sunday, January 17, 8 p.m. to Wednesday, January 22, 8 p.m.

The center is located at 3130 E. 30th Street, just 13 minutes away from downtown Indianapolis and a 35 minute drive from the Julia Carson Transit Center.