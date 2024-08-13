City to roll out new online anonymous reporting line for employees

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis will soon have a new way for city employees to report sexual harassment or other forms of abuse.

This comes after three women have accused the mayor's former chief of staff of sexual misconduct.

WRTV's Rachael Wilkerson shows us the new reporting process — and why the city thinks this could make a difference.

The city said in a matter of days it will roll out an online reporting form for employees to disclose abuse anonymously.

The mayor said this is a temporary solution allowing employees to be able to report their issues comfortably while the city finds a third party company to take over those investigations.

The women, Caroline Ellert, Lauren Roberts and an anonymous former employee feel this change is necessary and something that should have happened long ago.

Tueday, Ellert told WRTV's Rachael Wilkerson spurring change and conversation is all she ever wanted.

Roberts chose not to make an additional comment but in a sit-down interview with WRTV on Monday, Ellert and Roberts said they think something needs to change.

"I hope that the mayor feels that pressure to do something meaningful and as Caroline said not check a box and move on," said Roberts.

"We asked for things like funding for free mental health services for survivors and to make sure there is training for all employees, not just supervisors. In our case it was our supervisor abusing us so what were we supposed to do," said Roberts.

Mayor Joe Hogsett promises to fix what's broken.

WATCH | Hogsett addresses sexual misconduct controversy at City County Council meeting

"Our entire employee handbook will be reviewed and updated by a national firm, one without any local ties," said Hogsett.

Free mental health support will be a focus through the employee assistance program.

Some said they were surprised to learn of a new online tip form at the council meeting.

A city spokesperson told WRTV the city will talk about the new system when it is in place and employees have been notified of how to access it.

City-county councilors did not make themselves available Tuesday either, but said they are working to get to the bottom of these sexual harassment allegations.

"We're feeling good about the direction they are headed in," said Roberts.

Local pastors met with the mayor Tuesday at the city county building.

The Black Church Coalition commends the efforts to implement new polices and safety measures, but is calling on the council to conduct a timely and transparent investigation into the current accusations against the Hogsett administration.