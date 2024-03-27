City working to address 'major' speeding concerns along Madison Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS — Drivers speeding along Madison Avenue on the south side of Indianapolis is something people have been concerned about for decades.

WRTV has been reporting on this issue since the mid-80’s.

“Especially late at night, people try to go way too fast,” one neighbor said.

South Village Neighborhood Association President Kristen Tjaden says the issue comes up at every neighborhood association meeting.

WRTV

The speed is something that the city is working to address.

Officials say an estimated $20 million improvement will be made along Madison Avenue from Pleasant Run Parkway to Ray Street.

The city calls it a road diet. It’s taking that roughly two-mile stretch of Madison Avenue and reducing the lanes from three to two in both directions.

The project will also expand the Interurban Trail from Ray Street to Pleasant Run Parkway.

WRTV

The city says the work is expected to start sometime next year and be completed by 2026.

“Slow down, stay home and stay in your own neighborhood,” Tjaden concluded.

Indy DPW issued the following statement regarding the project: