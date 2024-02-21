Classic car stolen from Indianapolis storage unit, family asking for it back

INDIANAPOLIS — A 1946 Chevy Street Rod, black in color, with a plan to be revamped and put back on the road is now no longer.

That’s because police reports show the car and the trailer it’s towed on were stolen out of a storage unit on Indy’s northwest side.

“I was stunned, it was more like I can’t believe it, wow,” Jerry Kinslow said.

Kinslow calls the car his baby, and opening the storage unit off Michigan Road to find it was gone was a gut punch.

Provided

“If you are storing your items in storage, I would check to see if the facilities have been checked on a regular basis, and check your items on a regular basis,” Kinslow said.

The thieves didn’t just stop at Kinslow’s car and trailer. Police reports show the day before, multiple TV’s among other items were stolen out of a different unit.

In total, multiple items have been stolen from the storage facility over the past few years.

WRTV

Police say there are things you can do to try and protect your belongings if using a storage facility.



Avoid storing highly valuable or irreplaceable items in a storage unit.

Avoid storing firearms and/or ammunition in a storage unit.

If you opt to use a padlock that you will purchase on your own, research reputable padlock brands and styles for the unit’s door type.

Photograph your items, focusing on serial numbers or other unique identifiers, that you intend to place in a storage unit.

Photograph your entire storage unit each time you leave, this makes it easier to determine if items have been moved or are missing, especially if you don’t visit your unit on a regular basis.

If possible, select a unit that is well-lit and near security cameras.

Check on your storage unit regularly.



WRTV

“Don't take anything for granted because there are people that take things that don't belong to them. You always think that it won’t happen to you and look at me, I'm out a trailer and a 1946 Chevy Street Rod,” Kinslow said.

Kinslow hopes someone will come forward and help him find his car and trailer.

They’re offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads them back to their car.