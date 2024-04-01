Clean-up underway at Belmont Beach ahead of opening day

INDIANAPOLIS — Clean-up efforts are in full force at Belmont Beach as leaders prepare for opening day.

Belmont Beach is located on N. White River Pkwy Dr W. just south of 16th Street. It was once a segregated beach.

As we enter into spring, volunteers spent the weekend cleaning up, gardening and forging to make sure the fourth year’s opening is the best to date.

WRTV

“I couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate resurrection weekend than coming out here to help resurrect the beauty that is Belmont Beach,” Ebony Chappel, Volunteer and Executive Director of Friends of Belmont Beach, said.

Chappel says the beach is very important for Indianapolis’ Black communities.

WRTV

“It goes back to the roots of Black people in Indianapolis and how we survived for generations,” Chappel said. “It’s right in line with what our ancestors have been doing forever. We’re just making sure the tradition never goes away.”

Belmont Beach opens for the season on April 6 from 1 to 3 p.m. For more information, click here.