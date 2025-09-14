Clergy unite in Indianapolis to support communities in crisis

INDIANAPOLIS — Faith leaders from across Indiana came together on Saturday with one goal in mind: to stand in solidarity with communities facing poverty, injustice and hardship.

The gathering, held at Living Word Church on the city’s east side, brought together clergy from a variety of faith traditions.

Although the meeting was closed to the public, its message focused squarely on those outside the walls: the families and individuals in neighborhoods across Indiana struggling to make ends meet.

At the center of the conversation was Bishop William J. Barber II, a nationally known civil rights leader who traveled from North Carolina to lead the event.

“We should not be killing people for political violence, and we should not be causing people's death to policy violence,” said Barber. “America has got to come to a place where it says violence is no longer an option.”

Barber is the co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign and former president of the North Carolina NAACP.

His decades-long work focuses on empowering grassroots communities to speak out against poverty, racism and inequality.

Faith leaders asked how churches, mosques, synagogues and temples can serve not only as places of worship but also as forces for justice.