Clint Black, Midland to headline Frontline concert benefiting Indy first responders

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — The Indy Public Safety Foundation announced its annual Frontline fundraising event will return to downtown Indianapolis on Friday, Oct. 9, at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park.

The concert benefits the Indy Public Safety Foundation and honors the city's first responders, including police officers, firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, and others who serve Indianapolis.

Country music fans will hear performances by legendary artist Clint Black and popular group Midland.

“Frontline is more than a concert; it's an opportunity for our community to stand behind the first responders and public safety professionals who serve Indy every day,” Dane Nutty, president and CEO of the Indy Public Safety Foundation, said in a release. “We're excited to once again bring the community together for an unforgettable night of music and purpose in downtown Indy.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 5, at 10 a.m. at livenation.com.

About Frontline

Frontline is the signature fundraising event of the Indy Public Safety Foundation. Frontline serves to raise awareness and funds to support the needs of Indy’s first responders and community-based efforts to address vital public safety issues such as gun violence and domestic violence.

About the Indy Public Safety Foundation

The Indy Public Safety Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization launched in 2015 to raise funds to support the unbudgeted needs of Indy’s police, fire, EMS and more. IPSF invests in training, tools, equipment, recognition, and more for the 4,000 first responders who serve the City of Indianapolis. In addition, IPSF administers data-driven, community-based efforts to address the same issues first responders face each day.

