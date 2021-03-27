One dead in Clinton County crash

CLINTON COUNTY — One person is dead following a crash in Clinton County Friday evening.

The wreck happened just before 6:30 p.m. when deputies responded to a two vehicle crash on County Rd. 400 E, just north of County Rd. 250 S.

They said a white 2000 Nissan Sentra, driven by Larry Abbott, 45, of Kirklin was traveling northbound on County Rd. 400 E when a blue 2003 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Todd Castle, 48, of Frankfort was traveling southbound at the time location.

The Nissan then left the roadway for unknown reasons before reentering and struck the Chevrolet in the southbound lane.

Abbott was transported by air to an Indianapolis area hospital where he later died from his injuries. Castle was treated by medics at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

