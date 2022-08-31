Closing out the summer by going 'All-IN'

INDIANAPOLIS — It's the first, but it's co-founder says it should not be the last. A new music festival will close out what has been a busy musical summer season in central Indiana with a lineup that spans six decades of entertainment.

The All IN Music and Arts Festival is September 3 and 4. There will be three stages of entertainment at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, plus food trucks, drinks and much more.

The headliners include legendary performers like Daryl Hall & John Oates, John Fogerty and the Four Tops alongside contemporary hit makers like Portugal The Man, Cage The Elephant and Death Cab for Cutie.

The festival will also include two "supersets" paying tribute to Tom Petty and the Allman Brothers Band. Each superset will pair musicians who played with those legendary artists with newer artists to perform some of Petty and the Allman's biggest hits.

Several local artists are also on the bill.... including Doug Henthorn, who joined us in studio along with festival co-founder Paul Peck. Watch our full interview in the link above. Click here to find out how you can get tickets.