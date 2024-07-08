Closures on I-465 Northbound set to start on Friday

INDIANAPOLIS— Closures are set to start this Friday on I-465. The Indiana Department of Transportation will work on concrete pavement and bridge deck patching.

INDOT says, beginning on or after Friday, July 12, crews will close I-465 northbound between I-65 and I-70 on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

On weekdays, traffic on I-465 northbound will be reduced to three lanes between I-465/I-70 interchange to 56th St.

On weekends, traffic will be reduced to two lanes. These closures will allow crews to safely complete pavement restoration, bridge deck patching and joint repairs. The following ramps will also be closed starting at the following dates and times:

Northbound and southbound I-65 to northbound/eastbound I-465 (7/12 at 9 p.m.)

Eastbound and westbound Washington St./U.S. 40 to northbound I-465 (7/12 at 9 p.m.)

Eastbound and westbound Brookville Rd./U.S. 52 to northbound I-465 (7/12 at 9 p.m.)

Southbound Shadeland Ave. to northbound I-465 (7/12 at 11 p.m.)

Southeastern Ave./Old U.S. 421 to northbound I-465 (7/13 at 4 a.m.)

I-74 westbound to northbound I-465 (7/12 at 7 p.m.)

Northbound and southbound Emerson Ave. to eastbound I-465 (7/12 at 7 p.m.)

Northbound Shadeland Ave. to northbound I-465 (7/12 at 11 p.m.)

Lane and ramp closures are expected to be removed by Monday, August 5, by 6 a.m.

"465 has received a lot of work this summer and we appreciate people giving us patience and time. We understand this can be a hassle and inconvenience," said Kyleigh Cramer, a spokesperson for INDOT.

The official detour for this work is I-65 northbound to I-70 eastbound back to I-465 northbound. Motorists are also reminded to visit 511in.org [lnks.gd] to map their route.

This is the second of six parts for I-465 restoration work between I-65 and U.S. 31 on the east side of Indianapolis. This work is expected to be complete in spring 2025.

