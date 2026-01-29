Coca-Cola releases commemorative cans for IU national championship win

INDIANAPOLIS — Coca-Cola Consolidated is celebrating Indiana University's first football national championship with limited-edition commemorative cans and bottles.

The commemorative cans will arrive at Indianapolis and Bloomington store shelves during the week of Feb. 3, with commemorative glass bottles following in August 2026.

The limited-edition Coca-Cola cans feature the 2025 championship logo and salute the Hoosiers football team for their historic season.

"Congratulations to the Indiana University Hoosiers on a phenomenal Championship run," said Heather Hucks, Vice President of Consumer Connections at Coca-Cola Consolidated. "We are thrilled to celebrate alongside Hoosiers fans, by bringing them custom championship Coca-Cola cans to commemorate their first football national championship win."

Beginning the week of Feb. 3, fans can visit participating local retailers in the Bloomington and Indianapolis area to purchase the limited-edition cans while supplies last.

Coca-Cola Consolidated is a longstanding partner of Indiana University and Indiana University Athletics as its official fan refreshment and exclusive beverage partner.