Cold and flu season approaching, new CDC recommendations for RSV and pneumococcal vaccines

INDIANAPOLIS — With the start of fall also comes the start of cold and flu season. New recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention aim to help people stay protected.

"As autumn approaches, it brings along with it a spike in respiratory illness," said Janis Pennell, the director of pharmacy operations with Meijer Pharmacy.

Flu season typically begins in October, with cases peaking between December and February. Experts are predicting a moderate flu season, but point to how severe last year was.

The flu vaccine remains recommended for everyone 6 months and older. This year, more doses of RSV and Pneumococcal vaccines will also be available.

The CDC now recommends adults begin receiving the pneumococcal vaccine at age 50. The RSV vaccine is recommended for adults 75 and older, but adults between 50 and 74 who are at risk of severe illness are now also eligible.

"RSV is a respiratory virus that is pretty common, but can cause severe illness in older adults and those with certain chronic conditions," said Pennell.

Health officials continue to stress prevention. Talk to your doctor or pharmacist about which vaccines are right for you, wash your hands frequently and limit contact with others if you are sick.