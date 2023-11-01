Cold Halloween is last celebration before Daylight Saving Time ends

INDIANAPOLIS — After you put your Halloween costumes back in the closet, prepare to turn your clocks back an hour this weekend.

Daylight Saving Time officially ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, November 5, which makes Halloween the last major holiday of the season.

"It kind of sucks. It does," said Jordan Reynolds, who supervised younger trick-or-treaters in Irvington on Halloween. "I'm going to bed when it's dark and I get away from work when it's dark."

The cold weather and snow flurries on Halloween night accentuated the seasonal change.

WRTV

"I'm pretending the snowflakes don't exist," said Hilary Larman, who handed out candy to trick-or-treaters at her Irvington home.

The end of Daylight Saving Time can be a tough adjustment for sleep, according to Dr. Harish Rao, a pediatric pulmonology specialist at Riley Children's Hospital.

WRTV

"We cannot ignore the effect of change from Daylight Saving Time to Standard Time," Rao said. "Most people think, 'Oh great, it's an extra hour of sleep, which means more time in bed,' but this collective shift in time can disrupt our sleep for several days.'"

Before the big shift, fans of Halloween enjoyed one last holiday under Daylight Saving Time.

"We definitely stocked up on candy to hand out and it did not not disappoint," said Larman.

"It's been fun," said Reynolds. "A lot of good costumes, a lot of good decorations."