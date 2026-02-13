Colorectal cancer leading cause of cancer deaths in people under 50

INDIANAPOLIS— Colorectal cancer is now the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in people younger than 50.

Following the death of actor James Van Der Beek, WRTV is taking a closer look at the importance of screening as diagnoses among younger adults continue to rise.

Health experts say the trend is alarming.

“It’s really alarming. I see patients every single day that have colorectal cancer at age 19, at age 25, at age 32,” said Dr. Laura Vater, a GI Oncologist at IU Health.

"I’ve actually had three people call me and one of my friends say 'hey should I get screened?'" said Dr. Evan Fitz, a colon and rectal surgeon at Franciscan Health. "Over the past 10 years or so, colorectal cancer rates in young people have increased by one percent each year. They used to think the deaths would over take the cancer deaths by 2030 but that actually happened in 2023."

For Andrea Bauer, the statistics are personal.

“I was diagnosed when I was 35 with stage three colon cancer,” Bauer said.

That was 10 years ago. Today, she is cancer-free.

Bauer said she had to repeatedly advocate for herself before receiving a diagnosis because of her age.

“I went to my doctor and they said 'Well, you’re too young, you don't have a family history, insurance probably won't cover a colonoscopy,’” she said.

Bauer said she had symptoms. Symptoms for colorectal cancer include blood in her stool, changes in bowel movements, unexplained weight loss, abdominal pain and iron deficiency.

Experts recommend starting regular screenings at age 45, or earlier for those with symptoms or a family history of the disease. They also encourage patients to push for further testing if they feel something is wrong.

“There’s no age that’s too young to have cancer,” Vater said.

Indiana has some of the highest colorectal cancer rates in the country. Doctors point to several risk factors, including diets high in ultra-processed foods, low fiber intake, sedentary lifestyles, obesity and smoking all of which are prevalent in the state.

Because of the high rates in Indiana, IU Health launched the Young-Onset Colorectal and Gastrointestinal Cancer Program last year. The program offers genetic testing, social work support and counseling for people under 50.

