Colt’s Braden Smith steps in to help get school farm up and running

INDIANAPOLIS -- Helping the next generation of students is exactly what one local Indianapolis school is trying to do.

Purdue Polytechnic High School at Englewood, is growing something new—and something special for its commmunity.

On Friday, Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman Braden Smith gave Purdue Polytechnic High School a $40,000 gift to help launch it's new on-campus farm.

“We were really fortunate to partner with Braden Smith and get some work off the ground that we wouldn’t have been able to do," Shana Cash, the Director of Health and wellness for Purdue Polytechnic.

School leaders say the goal is to nourish students and cultivate real-world learning experiences.

"When you live in a community you want to see it built up – you don’t want to see it deteriorate – this is something that everyone can get involved in," Smith told WRTV on Friday.

In a release school leaders say this summer, Purdue Polytechnic High Schools’ students will participate in the build out and cultivation of the farm through internships.

The school said, all food grown on the farm will support fresh options in the school cafeteria with integration assistance by Patachou Foundation.