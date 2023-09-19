Watch Now
Colts build new playground at Indy school for 15th straight year

Lew Wallace School 107 received this year's new playground
Posted at 2:01 PM, Sep 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-19 14:01:47-04

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 150 volunteers from the Colts and other local partners joined together on Tuesday to build a new playground at a local elementary school.

Colts players, cheerleaders and staff were on hand for "Colts Community Tuesday" as they built a playground at Lew Wallace Elementary School No. 107.

Volunteers from Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS), Rebuilding Together Indianapolis and Sinclair Recreation joined the Colts in the project.

In total, the build takes around seven hours to complete.

This is the 15th playground built by the Colts and community partners since 2008.

