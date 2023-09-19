Colts build new playground at Indy school for 15th straight year

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 150 volunteers from the Colts and other local partners joined together on Tuesday to build a new playground at a local elementary school.

Colts players, cheerleaders and staff were on hand for "Colts Community Tuesday" as they built a playground at Lew Wallace Elementary School No. 107.

Volunteers from Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS), Rebuilding Together Indianapolis and Sinclair Recreation joined the Colts in the project.

In total, the build takes around seven hours to complete.

This is the 15th playground built by the Colts and community partners since 2008.