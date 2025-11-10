INDIANAPOLIS — The energy was electric at the Rathskeller on Sunday morning as hundreds of Colts fans filled the downtown Indianapolis venue for the team’s official Berlin Game Watch Party.

The event sold out ahead of game day, drawing fans from across central Indiana to celebrate the Colts’ matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

Colts fans pack the Rathskeller for historic Berlin game

It was the first regular-season NFL game played in Berlin.

The Colts’ watch party featured big screen TVs, live entertainment, free Colts scarves and giveaways, along with German food, beer specials and games.

For longtime fan Tara Becraft, the watch party was about more than just football. She and her friends made the trip up from Franklin to be part of the excitement.

“It’s been insane,” Becraft said. “We’ve had so much fun partnering with our table neighbors and just having such a blast.”

WRTV

Another fan, Ben Keller, said he loves how the Colts community always comes together no matter where the team plays.

“We all support each other,” Keller said. “No matter what’s going on with the horseshoe, we love it and it’s always for the shoe.”

As the Colts celebrated a win overseas, fans back home reveled in the shared pride and connection that make Colts Nation strong.