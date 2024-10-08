Watch Now
Colts host free dental clinic for children at team headquarters

Nearly 200 children received free dental services
WRTV's Taj Simmons tells us why the Colts and TeamSmile came together to help kids with their oral health.
INDIANAPOLIS — While the Colts practiced on Tuesday for their upcoming game, a group of children were in the same facility practicing their dental hygiene habits.

The Colts partnered with Team Smile for a free dental clinic at Gridiron Hall which served nearly 200 children. Dentists and hygienists from across Central Indiana volunteered their time to give the children the smiles they deserve.

"For those of us who have insurance, we take it for granted," said Team Smile program director Kami Thomas. "If parents can't afford it and they're thinking about putting food on the table, the dentist is kind of down the list."

Thomas said the children who came to the clinic badly needed this health care.

"A lot of the children that we're serving have either never been to a dentist or never been to a dentist regularly, so they're really scared," Thomas said. "If you have a tooth that is decayed, you don't want to smile. If you have a tooth that hurts, you're in pain and don't want to pay attention in school."

Colts players and cheerleaders showed up to the clinic to support the children during their procedures.

"This one is really special," said Colts director of community impact Ande Sadtler. "We don't always host events at Gridiron Hall, usually we're out in the community, but this event is really exciting. We haven't done an event with Team Smile since before COVID."

Team Smile also connected the families with dentists that accept Medicare and low-income patients so the children can continue to receive dental care.

