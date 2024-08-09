Colts ‘Kicking the Stigma’ campaign returns to raise awareness for mental health

WESTFIELD — Friday's open practice at training camp for the Indianapolis Colts was more than just players hitting the field.

It was the start of this season's Kicking the Stigma campaign.

The Colts are keeping mental health front and center, letting people know that it's OK to not be OK and that there are resources available.

"Acknowledging that mental health is real, and being able to get help when it's needed," tight end Jelani Woods said.

WRTV

Raising awareness for mental health is personal for Woods. It's something he says he faced last season.

"I missed last season. I had never really been hurt before. So, missing a whole year of football, something that you love dearly, and all your friends having fun, you want to be a part of it but you can't. That plays with your mental," Woods said.

He leaned on those closest to him and talked about it.

Talking about mental health is what the Indianapolis Colts' Kicking the Stigma campaign is all about.

WRTV

"We're really trying to use this platform at training camp to start conversations around mental health and just normalize these everyday things that people go through," Brett Kramer said.

The campaign was started in 2020, led by the Jim Irsay family.

"They have experience with this and are so passionate about improving mental health for Hoosiers, really just making it a normal conversation that people are okay with admitting if they have anxiety, depression, whatever it might be," Kramer said.

During practice, mental health banners and information were passed out in the fan zone.

WRTV

Gwen Chastain joined the fun with her children, and stands behind the message.

"I'm actually a licensed mental health counselor for the state of Indiana, and it's such an important reminder that I want to pass on to my children that it's not just about being a great athlete with your body, but you got to get your mental health right as well," she said.

WRTV

The Colts say mental health does not discriminate. It impacts NFL players too.

"The NFL, and with sports in general, there's high stress of their job, and we're using them as incredible examples and advocates to show the rest of our communities that it's OK to not be OK," Kramer said.

WATCH | Colts continue "Kicking the Stigma" around mental health

Colts continue "Kicking the Stigma" around mental health

Next week, the Colts and the Arizona Cardinals will also honor Kicking the Stigma during a joint practice.

Next month, the team is partnering with more than 60 coffee shops across the state to bring awareness to mental health.