Colts Linebacker Zaire Franklin helps local teachers by clearing school supply lists

On the football field, Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin is a defensive leader.

In the community, the team captain and Colts 2023 Walter Payton Man of the year nominee is focused on making a positive impact.

"To me, that means the most. I had a coach a long time ago tell me to leave a place better than you found it," Zaire said.

In 2019, he started his foundation Shelice's Angels, named after his late mother. The organization focuses on helping young women from tough environments succeed.

Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin gives back to the community

"The whole genesis of it is... I just felt like women gave so much to me growing up. I wanted to do something to honor them and give back to them. I feel like, you know, as professional athletes, sometimes we overlook them, and I think they need us the most," Zaire said.

Zaire has done a lot of work in his hometown of Philly and he's working to expand his impact on Indianapolis.

"I didn't know what I was getting myself into when I first came to Indiana, but you know, the fans, the towns, they embraced me like I was their own and even stuck with me with my hard headed ways," Zaire said.

Zaire says he's proud of Indy and the growth we continue to see in the Circle City.

"I just want to make sure I do my part and help out those most undeserved," Zaire said.

He recently cleared the school supply wish list for two local teachers.

"When he bought the whole list, I was like, oh, he's serious. He's serious about helping us. That made me really excited and really happy for my kids," Kori Bethea said.

"I am extremely grateful for the support. I've been fortunate to have parents that support the classroom throughout the years, but to have my complete wish list cleared is just amazing," Callie Owens said.

Callie is a kindergarten teacher at Cumberland Road Elementary School and Kori is a world history teacher at Ben Davis Ninth Grader Center.

"You always need pens, pencils and paper. At our school, we just encourage our kids to come and show up, and we try to do as much as we can," Kori said.

Zaire recognizes teachers often have to pay for their own supplies, which is why he wants to help.

"Everything that the teachers have on their plates and everything that they have going on, you know, trying to be the best version of themselves," Zaire said. "We depend on them."

"I just want to say thank you, because he didn't have to do that. He doesn't know me. He doesn't even know our kids. So to be that generous with such a quick turnaround really meant a lot to us," Kori said.

Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin gives back to the community

