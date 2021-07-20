Colts owner Jim Irsay buys Elton John's piano at auction

INDIANAPOLIS — Jim Irsay is more than just the owner of the Indianapolis Colts, he's also a collector of wide-ranging musical and historic artifacts.

Over the weekend, Irsay added to the musical portion of his collection with the purchase of Elton John's touring piano.

Irsay purchased the Steinway and Sons model-d grand piano at an auction on Saturday. He bought it for $915,000.

John used the piano for nearly two decades. He inscribed the words "enjoy this as much as I have" on the frame.

The piano will join a collection that includes treasures like handwritten lyrics from Bob Dylan, a drum kit from The Beatles, a tomato soup wrapper signed by Andy Warhol, and President Abraham Lincoln's walking cane.