Colts player's book drive kicks off for March

INDIANAPOLIS — Colts Player Kylen Granson's book drive kicked off today and will last through April 1st.

The book drive, held by Granson's nonprofit organization, KG's Kids, aims to donate 10,000 books to Indianapolis students.

KG’s Kids was launched in March of 2020 by Granson and his family, with the mission to emphasize education, starting with reading, to create opportunities for all students to be successful in school.

The book drive is sponsored by Kroger and Gatorade. Those wanting to donate or purchase a book are encouraged to participate at a local Kroger.

Granson, who is a tight end for the Indianapolis Colts, says his love for reading started with a punishment from his mother.

Granson spent a lot of time playing video games, which often caused him to get in trouble.

While in first grade, his mom introduced a new rule: the time he spent reading would earn him an equal amount of time to play video games.

Granson says he soon became infatuated with the stories between the pages.

"While this is my story, I hope that others can begin to challenge themselves like my mom challenged me to open a book and learn to appreciate the worlds that will open up as a result. Reading has many benefits that will impact an individual’s life." Granson said.

Read more about KG's Kids, the book drive and how to get involved here.

