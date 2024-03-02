Colts tight end Kylen Granson hosting second annual book drive

INDIANAPOLIS — For Colts tight end Kylen Granson, reading has always been a top priority.

“My mom was an educator and she forced me to read, but once I found my genre and books, I really started to enjoy it,” Granson said.

WRTV

On Saturday, he kicked off his second annual KG's Kids Book Drive in partnership with Kroger. He hopes to promote reading skills among IPS and Warren Township students throughout the month.

“The more I read, the more well read I was. I could feel myself getting smarter. I learned about a lot of different subjects, and it got me into a lot of different hobbies. It ultimately got me to my end goal, which was the NFL,” Granson said. “I hope reading can do the same for kids all over Indianapolis.”

He says the goal is to raise at least 10,000 books this year. The event raised 16,000 last year.

WRTV

The book drive will last throughout the month of March with over 60 Kroger stores in the central Indiana area participating.

Those interested in donating can drop their books off in the book drive bins at any participating Kroger. Granson’s team will then pick them up.

For more information, click here.