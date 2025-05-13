Colts to face Falcons in historic NFL Game in Berlin on Nov. 9

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts will host the Atlanta Falcons at the iconic Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany, on November 9, 2025, as announced by the NFL today.

This game marks a significant milestone, as it will be the first regular-season NFL game in Berlin, following five exhibition games held at the same venue between 1990 and 1994.

Former Colts linebacker Bjoern Werner, the team’s official ambassador in Germany, expressed excitement about the upcoming match.

“Now that the 2025 Berlin Game has been officially set, we can start counting down the days until the Colts bring the Horseshoe tradition to my hometown of Berlin,” said former Colts linebacker Bjoern Werner, who serves as the official “Colts Ambassador” in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, the team’s international markets. “We can’t wait to welcome back our favorite NFL team and continue building the European contingent of Colts Nation.

This will be the Colts’ second regular-season game in Germany. They previously played in Frankfurt on November 12, 2023, against the New England Patriots.

