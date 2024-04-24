Colts, USA Swimming host 150 high schoolers to discuss mental health in sports

INDIANAPOLIS — On Wednesday, 150 local high school students were a part of a conversation centered around mental health.

The event, "Under the Surface," was put on by the Indianapolis Colts, USA Swimming and Indiana Sports Corp ahead of the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials.

Students got to listen to a panel discussion that featured Olympic gold medalist and Indiana native Lilly King, U.S. swimmer Ashley Twichell, Colts cornerback Kenny Moore and Colts Vice Chair and Owner Kalen Jackson.

"If this had been me sitting in their seat, it would have been a super helpful resource just knowing that you're not alone and knowing that someone who performs at the absolute highest level is having the same feelings you are. That’s a super healthy thing to realize and I’m glad I got to share my story," said King.

"It was really eye opening as an athlete to see myself in them. Not knowing how mental health can change as an adult and knowing how similar it is as a high schooler — it really made me feel like I knew them," said Aileen Stockdale, a student at Warren Central High School.

The participating students are part of Bring Change to Mind, a national organization with chapters in schools across Indiana. The goal of the organization is ending the stigma surrounding mental illnesses.

"There’s so much diversity and similarity that it’s quite amazing. I joined because I needed help finding myself while also helping to find others," said Stockdale.