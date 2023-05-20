Columbus Fire Department battles early Saturday morning fire, says home is a "total loss"

COLUMBUS — Columbus Fire Department battled a house fire early Saturday morning. The department said the home is a "total loss."

Columbus Firefighters responded to the home at 2676 Central Avenue just after 4 a.m.

Columbus Fire Department

A female occupant of the home told firefighters she was woken up to the smell of smoke, which led her to discover a small fire in the enclosed breezeway from the home to the garage.

Firefighters said when they arrived to the home, it was evacuated but flames had engulfed the breezeway and fire spread to the residence.

Crews attacked the fire from the exterior before moving into the interior of the home. They said while searching the home they found and removed a cat.

The cat is reported to have run into a neighboring yard when outside.

Firefighters said they battled the fire for approximately 30 minutes before getting it under control.

Columbus Fire Department

According to the fire department, homeowner Diana McGrady told firefighters were sleeping, when her niece woke her up to tell her the home was on fire. Mcgrady told firefighters, she and her niece escaped the home and called 9-1-1.

McGrady also told firefighters that there were baby chickens near where the fire was located that were under a heating lamp. Fire investigators believe an extension cord was used to power the heating lamp.

Mcgrady and her niece were able to salvage a few items including shoes, shirt and pants as well as a cellphone from the burned home.

Columbus Fire Department

Firefighters believe the total loss of the home and contents is approximately $200,000. According to McGrady, the home is insured.

Due to the damage, the family was displaced and is currently being assisted by the Salvation Army.

The fire investigation is ongoing at this time.

