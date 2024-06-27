Columbus Municipal Airport unveils new air traffic control tower design

COLUMBUS — Columbus Municipal Airport is getting a unique and futuristic-looking air traffic control tower.

Marlon Blackwell Architects, Rendering by Conica

Airport officials unveiled the designs, made by Marlon Blackwell Architects, for the new tower on Thursday.

Airport officials say the new control tower is designed with Columbus’ rich architectural history in mind.

Marlon Blackwell Architects, Rendering by Conica

Airport director Brian Payne says the new control tower is needed due to the high numbers of takeoffs and landings at Columbus Municipal Airport.

Ivy Tech and Indy-based Lift Academy runs a flight school at the airport and many of the 43 foreign-owned businesses in Columbus fly in and out of there.

Marlon Blackwell Architects, Rendering by Conica

The groundbreaking for the new control tower is set for May or June 2025 and the project is scheduled to be completed in spring 2027.