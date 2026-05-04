Columbus Regional Health selects new CEO

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Columbus Regional Health has named Andrew “Andy” Guz as its next president and chief executive officer on July 1.

A news release issued Monday said Guz brings more than two decades of health care leadership experience to the Columbus, Indiana-based health system.

His appointment follows a national search to find a successor for Interim President and CEO Jim Bickel.

The new leadership comes as Bickel retires from his role after 35 years of leadership at Columbus Regional Health.

Guz’s experience includes a strong track record of operational excellence, quality advancement, physician and provider engagement and strategic growth.

Columbus Regional Health is an independent health system serving southcentral Indiana. It has about 2,600 employees, nearly 200 physicians and advance practice providers, and a flagship hospital with approximately 225 beds. The system is also a Cleveland Clinic Connected member.

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