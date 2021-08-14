Columbus woman injured in dog attack

COLUMBUS — A Columbus woman became seriously injured after she was attacked by two dogs Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred outside of a home around 12:45 when Columbus Police Department officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Pearl Street on a report of a woman who was being attacked by two dogs.

When officers arrived, they found two other people who climbed into the back of a nearby truck in an effort to get away from the dogs who were still running around the area of the home.

Officers also learned that the woman who was injured also got in her car to get away from the dogs. Unfortunately, because the dogs were aggressive, officers weren't initially able to approach her due to the dogs being close by. They instead instructed her to back up her car a short distance to a nearby ambulance.

The woman told the officers she was the landlord for the home where the attack happened and didn't realize that the tenant had the two dogs, which were described as a pitbull mix. She said when she opened the gate to the backyard, the dogs pushed their way out of the fence and attacked her.

The woman suffered from several dog bites, including two on her neck. She was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital.

Officers and Columbus Animal Care Services found one of the dogs in the backyard of the home and were able to secure it. The second dog was found a short time later. It lunged at and attempted to attack the animal care services worker who was trying to restrain it.

An officer ended up shooting that dog once to stop the attack before it was taken to a local veterinarian for treatment.