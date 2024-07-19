Come one, come all: Peru Circus City Festival returns

PERU — Peru bills itself as the Circus Capital of the World because so many performers live there. The town lives up to its reputation every July.

The Peru Circus City Festival turned downtown Peru into a carnival on Monday, complete with a Ferris Wheel. The festival runs until Saturday and features performances from the Peru Amateur Circus inside of the town's permanent big top.

WRTV

"This arena sits 1,500 people," said Kathi Greene of Circus City Festival, Inc. "We do 12 shows and there are several shows that are sold out."

Peru residents said the festival is a celebration, but the circus is just a way of life in town.

WRTV

"All of my friends and family are in the circus," said Scott DeRosha. "We had lion tamers, wire walkers, all sorts of stuff."

"My mother was a performer, and I performed when I was younger," said Megan Black, who said she now has children in the amateur circus. "I just remember as a child feeling like this place was magic, and that's still how it feels to me."

WRTV

Greene, who also performed in the circus in her younger years, said the festival showcases how children and young adults in Peru are still finding happiness under the big top.

"I think they find out when they come down here and become part of this show that they have found a second family," Greene said.

WRTV

The economic impact extends beyond the circus. Paul Forman served food on the midway to support Peru Junior/Senior High School students through the Bengal Backer Club.

"We deal with situations financially how we can and remove those obstacles," said Forman. "Wednesday, we cleared all of the bills, so everything we made since then goes right to the kids."

WRTV

The festival only lasts for a week, but it could be a reason for people from Peru to love their hometown all year.

"It's just part of who I am and who I grew up with, and its just a unique thing," DeRosha said." I can say with pride that I came from Peru."