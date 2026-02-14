Comedian and Indianapolis native Mike Epps opens boxing gym on north side

Actor and comedian Mike Epps is opening a new boxing gym on the north side of Indianapolis.

WRTV

The Right Jab Boxing Gym is on Sutherland Avenue near 38th Street and East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive.

Epps, an Indianapolis native, put another Indy native in charge of the gym: former heavyweight boxing champion Lamon Brewster.

Officials with The Right Jab Boxing Gym say Brewster brings championship-level boxing experience, mentorship and discipline to the business.

Epps shares that putting this gym in Indy is important to him.

"There's no way that I could gain the success that I have and not bring it back and share it," Epps told WRTV on Friday. "A lot of entertainers, a lot of people move out of their hometowns, and go to big cities, do work, but no place like bringing it back to your hometown where you grew up."

WRTV

Right Jab Boxing is a private gym, but it will have a website for people to sign up to train. The gym will also have programs for kids.

___