Comedian Gabriel Iglesias to perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Comedian Gabriel Iglesias will be coming in November to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Pacers Sports & Entertainment announced in a Tuesday news release.

The San Diego native is perhaps best known for saying, “I’m not fat … I’m fluffy.”

His fourth Netflix special, which premiered in January 2025, was taped in front of 55,000 fans in Los Angeles, where Iglesias made history as the first comedian to perform at and sell out the largest Major League Baseball stadium in the U.S.

Also on Netflix, a three-part series, “Mr. Iglesias,” debuted in 2019.

Tickets for the Saturday 8 p.m. show on Nov. 14 will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday at the comedian’s website. The cost of the tickets was not included in the news release.

Icon Concerts is producing Iglesias tour, which was touted as featuring new material.