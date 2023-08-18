Comedian Jerry Seinfeld to perform at IU Auditorium this October

BLOOMINGTON —One of America's favorite comedians will perform on the Indiana University Auditorium stage to kickoff IU Homecoming weekend this fall.

The auditorium and JS touring announced Jerry Seinfeld will perform his latest stand up routine on Friday, October 20 at 7 p.m.

Whether you know him from The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, nine successful seasons of Seinfeld, or the Bee Movie, Seinfeld is known for his ability to joke about the little things in life that relate to anyone.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, August 25 at 10 a.m with ticket prices starting at $55.

Tickets are available for purchase at IUauditorium.com or Ticketmaster.com.