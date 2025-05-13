Comedian Mike Epps, Prosecutor Ryan Mears hold roundtable centered around youth gun violence solutions

INDIANAPOLIS — While gun violence is no laughing matter, a local comedian and the Marion County Prosecutor partnered together to hold a roundtable discussion with Indy area youth on Tuesday.

“My grandma always said if you need a gun to go somewhere you don’t need to go," comedian Mike Epps told WRTV.

Comedian Mike Epps and Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears joined forces to have tough conversations centered around youth gun violence.

“We wanted to be really proactive. We know the summer months bring a unique set of challenges, and we wanted to try to get out ahead of that. And we thought one of the best ways to do that was to initiate this kind of youth-led conversation,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears told WRTV.

The goal? To help create a platform for young people to share their experiences and ideas while empowering them to be heard and to help shape community solutions.

“You want to make sure that before something escalates, before something gets bigger, you are able to stop it,” Micah Person, an 8th grader at Vision Academy, told WRTV.

The Marion County Prosecutors office said the conversation will be recorded and produced into a podcast episode that highlights the voices of Indy’s youth, all geared towards violence prevention.