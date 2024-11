INDIANAPOLIS — Comedian Shane Gillis is bringing his Shane Gillis Live tour to Indianapolis.

On Saturday, April 5, 2025, Gillis will make a stop at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The tour comes after his successful Netflix special, "Beautiful Dogs," which reached the Netflix Top 10 in five countries and spent two weeks in the US Top 10 list.

Pre-sale tickets for the tour will begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13/

General on sale begins at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 15 at this link.