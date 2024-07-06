Community appreciates IMPD Commander Williams as she leaves the department

INDIANAPOLIS — Today was a day to appreciate one commander with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Commander Ida Williams only has five days left on the job but her impact will continue to be felt in the community.

In her three decades with the department, Williams became the first Black woman in the IMPD's 15-year history to graduate from the FBI National Academy.

She also mentored thousands of kids and teens in Indianapolis through the Gang Resistance Education and Training (G.R.E.A.T) program.

This year, she worked hard to give young men and women a safe place to play basketball. Now, there are 16 teams with a game every Saturday.

Williams says with the violence in the community, it's important to have programs like this.

"It is extremely humbling. I've had some good interactions with the young men playing basketball but to pull up today to see they are bringing me cards and these are not empty cards," Williams said. "Every one have a hand written note saying they appreciate me being here and the fact I am here has not gone unnoticed and that I will cherish forever."

WRTV

Commander Williams is now leaving IMPD to embark on another journey. She will serve as Indianapolis Public Schools new director of safety and security.