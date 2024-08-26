Community center on the west side brings new solutions to the unhoused

INDIANAPOLIS— Offering new solutions to one of Indy's growing problems: homelessness.

A new community center on the city's west side is offering not only food, showers, a place to do laundry but also so much more.

The Westside New Day Center sits under the West Morris Street Free Methodist Church and is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays.

The center offers help for emotional healing, as well as community resources for employment, and housing assessments for those who don't have a place to live.

WRTV Westside New Day Center

To put the problem into perspective: Indianapolis's 2024 Point In Time Count found that around 1,700 people slept in emergency housing or went unsheltered which is a 5% change from last year.

"There's a lot more of a person past the trauma and addiction," said Director KT White. "That's what we tend to find here is that we can look past all of that."

WRTV Westside New Day Center

KT White says they are changing the lives of people who are unhoused and are giving them the sense of community we all need.

"We do have people who have got housing and employment so it is making a difference," said White.

We spoke to one woman who is now making that her reality.

"I'm here for a shower and I've been working with KT on housing and she's got the ball rolling," said Jamie Davidson. "This day center has really saved a lot of people."

The center is looking for volunteers and if you are interested call 317-500-4167.