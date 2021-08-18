Community comes together to support families of Fishers teens killed in South Carolina crash

FISHERS — The Fishers community is mourning and remembering three teenagers who were killed by an alleged drunk driver in South Carolina earlier this week.

The wreck happened on Monday during the early morning hours in Spartanburg County.

The victims were identified as Brianna Foster, 18, who was a recent graduate of Hamilton Southeastern High School, and twin sisters, Elleana and Isabella Gaddis, 17, known as Elle and Belle to their friends also died in the crash.

The twins were seniors this year at Hamilton Southeastern High School.

Laci Bannon, a friend who has known them for years shared her memories with WRTV.

"They were never strangers to anybody. They loved everyone," Bannon said. "They definitely had like, really big hearts. They really would give you the shirts off their backs honestly, if that was the last thing that they had. Probably the sweetest people I've ever met, and I can honestly, I can feel for their parents right now and their surrounding family and the community as they're grieving this situation."

Police in South Carolina said the teens died when a Hummer, driven by a 43-year-old woman hit their sedan. She was arrested for DUI and hit-and-run.

On Tuesday, Jack's Donuts in Fishers held a fundraiser to show support for the victim's families. 100% of Tuesday's sales are going to the families.

What an AMAZING turnout at Jack’s Donuts Fishers @jacksdonutsfis1 from this AMAZING community to show support for Bri Foster, Elle Gaddis and Belle Gaddis. Unfortunately we have sold out but people are still buying espresso drinks and gift cards to show their support ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mSDx1e4P4p — jacksdonutsfishers (@jacksdonutsfis1) August 17, 2021

If this isn’t community support I don’t know what is❤️❤️@jacksdonutsfis1 pic.twitter.com/l567307jyx — jacksdonutsfishers (@jacksdonutsfis1) August 17, 2021

@jacksdonutsfis1 is officially SOLD OUT!!! I’m sorry we didn’t make it long! We had over 100 orders & baking until 3am but just couldn’t keep. I’ll get back with you soon to let you know what Jack’s Donuts Fishers will be donating because of your kindness ❤️ — jacksdonutsfishers (@jacksdonutsfis1) August 17, 2021

"They were definitely loved by a lot of teachers and all kinds of kids all over school," Bannon added. "I did talk to a couple of their friends. We're going to make a collage of all of them to hang up at the school because they used to sit right next to each other."

Two GoFundMe pages set up for funeral expenses have already raised nearly $100,000 for the families combined.