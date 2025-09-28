Community event honors Beech Grove officer who died in the line of duty, pushes for safer police vehicles

BEECH GROVE— The City of Beech Grove is coming together today to mark 25 years since the death of Officer Bill Toney, who was killed in the line of duty on September 29, 2000.

In his honor, the city hosted a memorial concert and cornhole tournament.

It was a community remembrance that doubled as a powerful push to protect those still serving.

Proceeds from the event will fund ballistic windshields for every patrol vehicle in the Beech Grove Police Department, a $100,000 investment aimed at improving officer safety.

“Every September, our city pauses to honor the ultimate sacrifice of Officer Toney,” said Mayor James Coffman. “This memorial is both a celebration of his life and a call to action for us to do everything possible to protect the people who keep us safe. Outfitting every patrol car with ballistic windshields will better protect our officers, strengthen public safety, and honor the values Officer Toney stood for.”

Ballistic windshields are not bulletproof, but are designed to fragment incoming bullets, buying officers critical seconds in life-threatening situations.

For Beech Grove, this upgrade is not just about equipment, it’s about continuing a legacy of service and sacrifice.

For 25 years, Officer Toney’s family has worked hand in hand with the community and police department to host events that celebrate his life and make a difference in his name.

This year, their mission is bolstered by support from the family of Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz, also killed in the line of duty, whose foundation is donating the cost of one ballistic windshield.

“We are honored to partner with Officer Toney’s family, friends and loved ones to ensure that our officers return home safely,” said Police Chief Michael Maurice. “The support from the Shahnavaz Foundation is deeply appreciated and exemplifies the strength and unity within Indiana’s law enforcement community."