Community Farm tackles food insecurity in Madison County through hands-on education

ANDERSON — Poblanos, jalapenos, Carolina reapers. Peppers are one of the most popular crops, other than tomatoes, growing at Community Farm right now.

The three acres of land on Community Hospital Anderson’s campus yield roughly 30,000 pounds of food a year.

“We’re trying to bring people to the community to the hospital, not just for emergency reasons. They’re coming here to learn to grow food and take food home to eat it," Farm Manager Mikkal Hodge said.

Madison County ranks among the top 15 counties in the state for food insecurity. That impacts an estimated 20,000 people.

Hodge says all the food they grow gets donated to local pantries and neighbors in need.

“Everything we grow here goes back into the community," he said.

This season, Community Farm launched two new garden clubs: The Bloomers for adults and The Seedlings for kids.

Folks get to dig in, learn sustainable gardening skills and grow fresh produce together.

“I love when we get to pick the plants and grow the plants," 8-year-old Olivia Friend said.

Seven-year-old Astrid Gusman also has a green thumb.

“I really like nature, because butterflies and all kinds of animals and stuff that are out in the world. Plants are really cool to find," she said.

And it makes her proud to know her hard work in the garden is helping others in her community.

“It makes me feel super glad! Like I learned in school, helping people makes them feel a bit better," Gusman said.