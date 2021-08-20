Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Community Health Network has message for patients who don't require emergency care: 'Please refrain from coming to ER for COVID-19 testing'

items.[0].image.alt
WRTV
COVID Community Health
Posted at 6:26 PM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 18:27:31-04

INDIANAPOLIS — In a release sent by Community Health Network, they are requesting that patients whose symptoms do not require emergency care to please refrain from coming to the Emergency Department for COVID-19 testing. Community Health says they need to keep staff and services available for their increasing number of patients who require urgent treatment.

Upcoming availability at alternative sites of care can be found by clicking here or here.

Community Health Network explained that this is a problem they're seeing at Community Hospital North, Community Hospital East, Community Hospital South, and Community Hospital Anderson. Further insight on this concern from Dr. Robin Ledyard, Community Health Network Chief Medical Officer is available here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream now!