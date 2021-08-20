Community Health Network has message for patients who don't require emergency care: 'Please refrain from coming to ER for COVID-19 testing'

INDIANAPOLIS — In a release sent by Community Health Network, they are requesting that patients whose symptoms do not require emergency care to please refrain from coming to the Emergency Department for COVID-19 testing. Community Health says they need to keep staff and services available for their increasing number of patients who require urgent treatment.

Community Health Network explained that this is a problem they're seeing at Community Hospital North, Community Hospital East, Community Hospital South, and Community Hospital Anderson.