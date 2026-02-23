Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Community honors fallen Officer Brian Elliott as hundreds gather for visitation

BEECH GROVE — The parking lot of Beech Grove High School filled with police vehicles from around the Indianapolis metro area and beyond Sunday afternoon as hundreds gathered to honor fallen Officer Brian Elliott.

Thin Blue Line flags and American flags waved with pride during the visitation for Elliott, who was killed in the line of duty Monday while responding to a domestic violence call on Diplomatic Court.

"He paid the ultimate sacrifice. We all took that oath knowing that this is a real reality," said Corporal Justin Reeder of the Porter County Sheriff's Office, who was among the officers paying their respects.

The community described Elliott as "one of our own" — someone who showed compassion and always dreamed of wearing a badge.

"A community needs to send a message: You cannot tolerate this sort of thing. Our job is to maintain a civilized society. The worst attack on civilization is to kill somebody who is here to preserve it," said Harry Thomas, a retired police officer who attended the visitation.

Elliott, 33, graduated from Beech Grove High School and earned a criminal justice degree at IUPUI. Prior to joining the Beech Grove Police Department, he served with the Marion County Sheriff's Office for four years.

During his police academy training, Elliott was assistant squad leader, an honor graduate and recipient of the Glenda Mercer Memorial Award.

"Brian was more than a police officer. He was a son, he was a brother, he was a cousin, he was a friend, a husband. Our job is to try and show every bit of Brian. Not just his law enforcement experience," said Joe Hamer, chairman of the Indiana State FOP Critical Incident Memorial Team.

Outside of law enforcement, Elliott served as vice president of the Circle City Cigar Club and enjoyed playing bass guitar. He is survived by his wife Erin.

The funeral service will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at Beech Grove High School.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.