Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Community Hospital patient looking for her 'guardian angel'

barbara community health network.PNG
Provided/Community Health Network
Barbara is looking for the woman who helped her at Community Heart and Vascular Hospital<br/>
barbara community health network.PNG
Posted at 7:16 PM, Dec 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-14 19:22:04-05

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana couple is trying to find a woman who rushed to help them inside Community Heart and Vascular Hospital.

Barbara was dropped off at the front door and while her husband was parking the car, Barbara collapsed from a cardiac event.

Hospital staff and a woman who said she was a retired nurse came to help her and started CPR.

"It's a wonderful person who would do this [and] not even know you. She's gone now and I have no idea who the lady was," Barbara said. "If someone hadn't saved me like she did and then [the hospital staff] did, you know, it wouldn't have been good."

Both Barbara and her husband want to thank the woman for stopping to help.

If you are the Good Samaritan or know who is, you can call 800.777.7775.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WRTV APPS ARE FREE!