Community Hospital patient looking for her 'guardian angel'

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana couple is trying to find a woman who rushed to help them inside Community Heart and Vascular Hospital.

Barbara was dropped off at the front door and while her husband was parking the car, Barbara collapsed from a cardiac event.

Hospital staff and a woman who said she was a retired nurse came to help her and started CPR.

"It's a wonderful person who would do this [and] not even know you. She's gone now and I have no idea who the lady was," Barbara said. "If someone hadn't saved me like she did and then [the hospital staff] did, you know, it wouldn't have been good."

Both Barbara and her husband want to thank the woman for stopping to help.

If you are the Good Samaritan or know who is, you can call 800.777.7775.

