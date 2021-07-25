Community Hospital South helps put on wedding for terminally ill patient's grandson

INDIANAPOLIS — A team of caregivers at Community Hospital South helped fulfill the wishes of one patient's family earlier this week.

They made sure that Bob Flodder, 71, who is terminally ill with cancer, was able to see his grandson get married.

Photo provided/Community Health Network

Christopher Flodder, 24, asked his grandfather if he could hold his wedding in the chapel at the hospital so Bob could be there for the special moment.

With only a few day to arrange the event, Christopher and his fiancé, Annika Cooper, 22, exchanged wedding vows on Monday with only a few family members and friends in attendance, including Bob, who was in the front row.

Photo provided/Community Health Network

Photo provided/Community Health Network

In a sweet turn of events, at the end of the ceremony, Christopher surprised his grandparents by asking them if they would agree to renew their wedding vows.

They did.

Photo provided/Community Health Network

Bob and his wife, Sherri, have been married for 49 years.