Community leaders launch plan to transform Far East Side’s future

INDIANAPOLIS — Community leaders on the Far East Side of Indianapolis are developing a long-term quality of life plan aimed at reshaping the neighborhood’s narrative and expanding opportunities for residents.
Samantha Douglas, a lifelong resident, said the initiative is personal. She is raising four sons, ages 8 to 17, and worries about how their prospects — and even their health — could be affected by where they live.
“I really want our residents to feel like this is somewhere they want to be, somewhere they enjoy being,” Douglas the Far East Side Community Council President said. “Making sure our future has just as much opportunity as everywhere else is important to me.”
The project, which the community hasn’t had in decades, is being developed with support from the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) and the City of Indianapolis.
Tamise Cross, founder and executive director of P30 — an organization focused on stimulating economic growth — said changing the perception of the Far East Side will take both vision and action.
“We need to shift the narrative,” Cross said. “There are great, talented people here. There are people who have hope — they just don’t know where to go.”
City-County Councilor Rena Allen, who represents the area, said the plan is an opportunity to highlight the neighborhood’s resilience and potential.
Organizers say the plan will outline goals not just for the next five years, but for decades — aiming to ensure the next generation sees the Far East Side as a place of hope, unity and opportunity.
Leaders hope the plan will be up and running in 2026.
City-County Councilor Rena Allen released a statement to WRTV on the proposed plan
“The Far Eastside and Eastside deserve a new narrative that reflects the resilience and potential of our residents. For too long, negative stereotypes have overshadowed progress and opportunity. By changing the narrative, we can attract investment, empower families, and strengthen community engagement.
The proposed Quality of Life Plan is vital because it reflects what neighbors have said matters most: housing, education, health, and infrastructure. This plan is not about quick fixes, but about sustainable change that improves daily life and creates long-term opportunity for every resident.
Advocating for our community means ensuring that all voices are heard, especially those who are often left out. Strong advocacy leads to fair policies, better use of resources, and meaningful partnerships with local government, nonprofits, and businesses.
To make sure this plan comes to life, we will keep residents engaged through regular forums and workshops, set clear goals and timelines to measure progress, and collaborate with partners to identify the funding and resources needed. By staying accountable and working together, we can turn this vision into real progress.
Together, we can transform the Far Eastside and Eastside into communities where every resident feels valued and has the opportunity to thrive.”