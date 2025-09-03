Community leaders launch plan to transform Far East Side’s future

INDIANAPOLIS — Community leaders on the Far East Side of Indianapolis are developing a long-term quality of life plan aimed at reshaping the neighborhood’s narrative and expanding opportunities for residents.

Samantha Douglas, a lifelong resident, said the initiative is personal. She is raising four sons, ages 8 to 17, and worries about how their prospects — and even their health — could be affected by where they live.

“I really want our residents to feel like this is somewhere they want to be, somewhere they enjoy being,” Douglas the Far East Side Community Council President said. “Making sure our future has just as much opportunity as everywhere else is important to me.”

WRTV

The project, which the community hasn’t had in decades, is being developed with support from the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) and the City of Indianapolis.

Tamise Cross, founder and executive director of P30 — an organization focused on stimulating economic growth — said changing the perception of the Far East Side will take both vision and action.

WRTV

“We need to shift the narrative,” Cross said. “There are great, talented people here. There are people who have hope — they just don’t know where to go.”

City-County Councilor Rena Allen, who represents the area, said the plan is an opportunity to highlight the neighborhood’s resilience and potential.

Organizers say the plan will outline goals not just for the next five years, but for decades — aiming to ensure the next generation sees the Far East Side as a place of hope, unity and opportunity.

Leaders hope the plan will be up and running in 2026.

City-County Councilor Rena Allen released a statement to WRTV on the proposed plan