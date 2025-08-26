Community leaders push to keep east side liquor store closed, citing crime concerns

INDIANAPOLIS — Community leaders and business owners on Indianapolis’ east side are rallying to keep a controversial liquor store permanently closed, saying its absence has brought peace to the neighborhood.

Dave’s Cold Beer and Liquor, located in a strip mall near East 38th Street and North Emerson Avenue, has been shuttered for the last few months. Neighbors say it was a magnet for criminal activity that put residents, shoppers and surrounding businesses at risk.

“It’s peaceful,” said community leader Ashley Gurvitz. “We’re seeing an opportunity to rewrite the story for this area — to bring growth and opportunity that’s been missing for quite some time.”

Police reports from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department show multiple incidents tied to the store before its closure.

“On the east side, we have to stand up for ourselves. We have to advocate for ourselves,” Eric Floyd, owner of Rosie’s Tiny Tots Daycare Ministry, told WRTV.

Business owners and residents have launched a petition to prevent the store from reopening, arguing that fear of loitering and harassment near the shop has driven customers away from nearby businesses. That petition has roughly 1,000 signatures.

“When you get out of your car and see 15 or 16 people standing around asking for change, people keep going,” Dwayne Tyler, owner of Magnifiscents, told WRTV. “We’ve lost a lot of business because customers feel intimidated.”

The group says closing problem businesses is just one step toward revitalizing the neighborhood.

“On the east side, we have to stand up for ourselves and advocate for what we want in our communities,” Tyler said said. “The only way we take pride in our communities is to first take pride in ourselves.”

The petition is currently circulating among east side residents and business owners, with the goal of keeping Dave’s Cold Beer and Liquor boarded up for good.

WRTV reached out to City-County Councilor Keith Graves, who is the councilor in the district.

He sent us this statement:

“Our community has made it clear that we do not want to see this type of business return. For years, it brought crime, loitering, and safety issues that hurt nearby businesses and disrupted the quality of life for families. Since its closure, residents and business owners have seen a dramatic and positive change.

I fully support the petition effort led by community members, and I will continue working alongside them to ensure that whatever comes next in this space is a responsible business that maintains its property, provides adequate security, and contributes to the growth of our community.”

Keith Graves, City-County Councilor for District 9

The ATC tells WRTV that the Central Indiana package group has appealed the closure of the building. It says that the appeal is currently under review. According to the ATC’s meeting in June, the Department of Revenue and ATC believe the company forged tax clearance documents.