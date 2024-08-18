Watch Now
Community members celebrate India Day on Monument Circle

INDIANAPOLIS — Community members gathered on Monument Circle in honor of India’s independence on Sunday.

The country celebrates Independence Day on August 15. Each year, the India Association of Indianapolis holds a celebration the following Sunday.

The event featured cultural performances, authentic cuisine, vendors, a parade and more.

This is one of the largest events for the Indian community. We get around 1,500 to 2,000 attendees,” Raju Chinthala, India Association of Indianapolis board member, said.

Organizers say that like the U.S., India is made up of many different cultures. Each culture was represented at the Independence Day event.

“India is so diversified, it’s like a mini world. Today they all come together here in the city of Indianapolis,” Chinthala said.

This year, India celebrated 78 years of freedom after centuries of being ruled by the British.

